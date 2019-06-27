H&M to expand Klarna payment services to US market

H&M is expanding its Klarna’s payment services, including its buy now, pay later function, to the US market, after the two companies announced a global partnership back in October.

The partnership extends across H&M’s online and in-store channels, and aims to provide “frictionless and flexible payments”, which includes Klarna's leading 'Shop now, Pay Later' service, as well as “streamlined post-purchase experience for deliveries and returns.” It will be managed through the next generation of the H&M app and H&M’s loyalty programme. The new feature is currently available for H&M members only.

“Shopping at H&M should be convenient, relevant and inspiring and we are happy to soon offer fashion fans in selected markets a whole new way of paying their fashion finds,” said Daniel Claesson, head of business development at H&M group, in a statement. “Klarna has helped us develop an H&M-unique payment solution that offers our fans a truly modern shopping experience no matter where and how they choose to shop.“

Michael Rouse, chief commercial officer at Klarna, added: “The foundation of the Klarna and H&M partnership is a commitment to continuously develop smarter, simpler and engaging shopping experiences. The future of retail is a high touch experience across channels which will delight customers, drive value and build loyalty. Customers will not settle for average and neither will we.

“We at Klarna are excited by how this partnership with H&M continues to develop and to now together launch in the largest and most exciting retail markets in the world.”

The go live in the US is expected this Autumn, while the first country to go live in accordance with already announced partnership is Switzerland in August, followed by the UK shortly after. The company said another five markets will also go live throughout 2019.