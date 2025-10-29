H&M to launch fashion and beauty on Nykaa in India

H&M is set to debut its collections and H&M Beauty products on the Indian e-commerce platforms Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa this November, significantly expanding the global brand's digital presence in India.

H&M's fashion collections will be available on Nykaa Fashion, including the upcoming festive 2025 collection, which features partywear and outerwear crafted from silky fabrics and metal detailing with dramatic silhouettes. Simultaneously, H&M Beauty, which includes over 200 vegan make-up and beauty tools, will launch on Nykaa, providing "millions of consumers enhanced access to world-class style and beauty," according to Adwaita Nayar, co-founder and executive director of Nykaa.

This partnership is a key milestone for Nykaa, strengthening access to global brands for its consumer base of over 45 million, while for H&M, it is a significant step in connecting with a "digitally engaged, nationwide audience," as stated by Helena Kuylenstierna, director of H&M India.

The collaboration will be celebrated with a takeover of the Spotlight Stage at Nykaaland 3.0, India’s beauty and lifestyle festival, running from November 7 to 9 in New Delhi.