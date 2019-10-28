H&M to launch first clothing rental service

H&M is launching its first clothing rental service at its newly refurbished Sergels Torg store in Stockholm, Sweden.

Members of H&M’s loyalty programme will be able to rent selected party dresses and skirts from its 2012-2012 Conscious Exclusives collection - the sustainable arm of the Swedish fast-fashion giant. The rental space will also offer a selection of unique pieces designed with inspiration from this autumn's Conscious Exclusive collection, all made from more sustainable materials.

New business models such as resale and rental services are becoming increasingly popular within the fashion industry as shoppers embrace the sharing economy and look for ways to reduce their environmental footprint. This year alone, Banana Republic , Urban Outfitters, Scotch and Soda and Ann Taylor Loft have announced subscritption rental services.

“We have looked at clothing rental for quite some time and are so happy to for the first time soon offer fashion fans the possibility to rent some stunning pieces from our Conscious Exclusive collections,” Pascal Brun, head of sustainability at H&M, said in a statement. “We look forward to evaluating this as we are dedicated to change the way fashion is made and consumed today.”

Customers will be able to book a slot at the new rental space to speak with a stylist who will help them select pieces they can then rent for a week. Members can rent up to three pieces a time at a cost of around 350 Swedish kronor (28 pounds) per piece.

“We love offering our fans something extra and we also want to encourage our customers to look on fashion in a circular way as we aim to lead the change towards a circular fashion industry,” the company said.

The Stockholm store will also offer an atelier for repair services to further encourage customers to reuse and recycle. The store is set to open at the end of November.