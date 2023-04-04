H&M to open first beauty flagships in Oslo

H&M is banking on beauty for its next investment venture, revealing that it is set to open its first H&M Beauty flagship stores in Oslo, Norway.

It comes as the fast fashion retailer continues to build up its presence in this sector, a strategy that it said it has been actively working on over the past few years.

The new stores aim to further enhance its beauty division, while also meeting customer demand and offering “an elevated physical store experience”.

While one store is set to open its doors May 4, the second is scheduled to launch May 25.

The 300 square metre spaces have their own entrances within a H&M store, and will offer H&M Beauty’s own label as well as over 80 external brands, including exclusive ranges by brands such as Huda Beauty.

Other features include beauty bars and in-store advisers, all set in a space that looks to merge cocktail bar and spa-like aesthetics.

In a release, Cathrine Wigzell, general manager of H&M Beauty, said the assortment “goes hand-in-hand” with the retailer’s fashion offering.

Wigzell continued: “Our goal is to inspire every customer who enters a H&M store, or who shops online at hm.com, to leave with a complete look across fashion and beauty.”

H&M stated that it is planning to further expand this area with the goal of creating both a physical and digital beauty presence.