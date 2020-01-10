H&M to open Monki stores in the Philippines

Swedish fashion brand Monki, under the Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) group plans to enter the Philippine market this summer.

”Monki’s mission is to empower young women everywhere and help them feel good about themselves. We can’t wait to get to know a new market and welcome new customers to our global family,” said Jennie Dahlin Hansson, Monki’s Managing Director in a statement.

The new stores will be located in Manila, at two of the largest shopping centres in the Philippines. The brand will premier in the SM Megamall, followed closely by the opening in SM Mall of Asia. The company said, the retail spaces will be transformed in to a world of glitter, mirrored walls and scallop detailing – with design features unique to each store, and unique to the Monki world.

Picture:H&M website