H&M to test retail concepts in more stores in 2019

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has introduced a series of new features and services to some of its shops in 2018, including self-service checkout, repairing services and a café called It’s Plet. In 2019, not only will these changes will be rolled out to more stores around the world, but the fast fashion retailer is aiming to conduct some more tests and tweaks. “We are experimenting with factors such as the interior and exterior, the product range and the overall look and feel of the stores”, said the company in a statement.

“We are testing new updated interior concepts aiming for a personal and welcoming ambiance where a curated assortment helps create a more airy feel”, H&M added. “We are also introducing technical solutions making it easier for both staff and customers to navigate in out stores and find their fashion favorites”.

The tests are set to be run on different locations, including the stores opened in 2017 and 2018 in Stockholm, Uppsala, Madrid and London. “These stores give us a chance to try out and explore new concepts and activities”, explained the company’s Managing Director, Fredrik Olsson. “We’re looking forward to continuously evaluate these tests”.

Picture: H&M Newsroom