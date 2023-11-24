Hackett London opens new store dedicated to premium line

Heritage British brand Hackett London, part of Spain-based fashion group AWWG, has opened a new store on New Bond Street, the world’s first to be fully dedicated to its premium Savile Row ready-to-wear collection.

The new location at 69 New Bond Street is part of the menswear brand’s strategy to drive brand recognition and allow its premium ready-to-wear line “to breathe,” said Gianni Colarossi, vice president of Hackett Product at AWWG in an interview with FashionUnited.

Colarossi, added: “No.14 Savile Row Collection is effortless elegance, never contrived or forced, just beautifully tailored clothing, and the Bond Street store allows us to fully spotlight our growing collection, which each season keeps developing into a full lifestyle offering.”

The new 2,350 square foot store has been designed to not only test the market for its aspirational premium offering but to complement its other West End locations, including its Savile Row townhouse, where its atelier is located for custom made-to-measure suits, and its Regent Street and Jermyn Street stores.

Hackett London's Gianni Colarossi and Dan Slater in the New Bond Street store Credits: Hackett London

“This store shows how Hackett is evolving,” explained Dan Slater, vice president of Hackett Retail at AWWG on a tour of the store. “No two Hackett stores are the same, and we wanted a location to sit among our peers, and there is no better location or stronger statement than opening on Bond Street.”

Described as a “hub for men with taste who value the blend of traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary feel,” the two-storey boutique blends classic and contemporary design detailing, elevating the Georgian architecture that is part of Hackett’s heritage with mid-century modern soft furniture and contemporary British design wallpapers and artwork by Hormazd Narielwalla.

There are also vintage and unique décor pieces inspired by founder Jeremy Hackett’s “passion for exploration, discovery and antiques”.

Hackett London New Bond Street store Credits: Hackett London

The design also features familiar elements from Hackett’s 14 Savile Row townhouse, including the striking emerald-green panelled walls of its member's room, which now adorns the first-floor space with a large window overlooking Bond Street.

Slater said: “We wanted to translate the Savile Row townhouse on a smaller scale, highlighting our heritage and charm in a welcoming way to really showcase the Savile Row collection, and make it an experience for new and returning customers.”

Hackett London driving brand aspiration with new Bond Street store dedicated to No.14 Savile Row Collection

The store also offers personal tailoring, made-to-measure and bespoke services, as well as in-house barber and grooming services on the first floor.

Colarossi added: “Bond Street has been designed to slow the retail experience down. We want to offer the consumer comfort and show him he’s in good hands. He can peruse and try on the collection and have a coffee or a shave."

The Bond Street location will also be used to fulfil e-commerce orders for the No.14 Savile Row collection "for better customer service," said Slater.

Hackett London New Bond Street store Credits: Hackett London

The Hackett Savile Row ready-to-wear collection is the premium line within the Hackett clothing range, sitting alongside Hackett London, Hackett Sport, and its bespoke services on Savile Row. The collection, designed by Colarossi, embodies the brand's tailoring roots while developing into a full lifestyle offering, featuring shirts, suits and chinos, as well as outerwear, blazers, polos and knitwear.

“The goal is to offer a collection that’s modern and relevant,” adds Colarossi. “To create a lifestyle line where we can dress from a black-tie event to the weekend, interpreting what men want to wear now.”

This is translated into an autumn/winter 2023 collection filled with seasonal colours of ecrus, browns and greens that are paired back with rich navy and warm greys. These colours are seen across coats, suits and jackets, in wools, silks and cashmere, with layering items in cotton, silk blends, and merino. The collection also includes a capsule of hybrid outerwear and a range of partywear for the upcoming holiday season.

“Hackett London will always be the majority of our sales, but with the Savile Row line we are developing our brand positioning, while offering that element of aspiration and feeding the appetite we see from consumers looking for traditional yet contemporary options,” added Colarossi.