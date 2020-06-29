Hammerson plans to reopen flagship destinations in Scotland on 13 July

British property group Hammerson has announced plans to reopen its flagship Scottish shopping destinations - Union Square in Aberdeen, and Silverburn in Glasgow - on 13 July.

The date will be confirmed following the Scottish government’s next review of its lockdown easing, which is due on 9 July.

Earlier this month, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that non-essential stores could reopen from Monday 29 June as long as they had outdoor entrances and exits, meaning indoor shopping centres remain closed with the exception of essential stores.

But some of the shopping destinations’ stores with outside access, such as most stores in the Shopping Park at Union Square, as well as New Look with street access off Civic Square, reopened on Monday.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of all of our customers, retailers and colleagues. We have considered carefully how to create an operating environment that allows the centre and brands to reopen safely,” Mark Bourgeois, managing director UK & Ireland at Hammerson, said in a statement.

“Throughout our destinations we will display clear information for consumers on how to shop in this new environment, and we also have technology in place allowing us to monitor visitor numbers, to ensure there are never too many people in our spaces at any one time.”