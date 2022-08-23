Hanky Panky opens first standalone store in New York

Hanky Panky has announced the opening of a brick-and-mortar store in New York’s West Village as it looks to grow its store presence throughout the US.

The 600 square foot store, which is the 40-year-old brand’s first standalone location, will offer a curation of its signature styles through a new shopping experience.

The interior aims to further reflect the underwear brand’s aesthetic with customised branded features and a thong wall highlighting its range of bold colours and prints.

As part of the opening, Hanky Panky will be debuting a build-your-own-bundle offer with it also set to roll-out more in-store activations in the future, such as its Lingeriecycle recycling programme.

The New York-born brand is further planning to expand its US retail footprint with ten more stores by 2025, it said in a release, each one of which will focus on bringing direct contact to consumers.

Furthermore, Hanky Panky also revealed plans to soon offer international shipping, building on its current presence in 60 countries.

For its launch, the brand will be hosting a mobile unit featuring exclusive promotions and a lingerie cycle activation on August 27.