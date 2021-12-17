Harrods brings annual sale forward as Omicron spreads

Harrods has moved its annual Boxing Day sale earlier this year “in response to ongoing trading realities.”

The luxury department store already has discounts of up to 50 percent on selected goods on its online store, with further discounting expected to be applied on Boxing Day.

As the Omicron virus continues to feverishly spread across the UK, shoppers are being forced to stay home. High street visitor numbers remain down and a lack of international tourists continue to negatively impact retailers during the year’s ‘golden’ period.

Businesses are reporting lower customer demand since the Plan B restrictions came into force in the first week of December, while the current spike in the number of people testing positive with the Omicron variant has also seen many consumers staying away from crowded places, said the Retail Gazette.The UK’s economic growth is forecast to its slowest pace since February, with trade unions asking for additional support.

Harrods managing director Michael Ward said in a statement: “As we enter this important moment in the trading calendar, we are delighted to give our customers the festive treat of the Harrods winter sale to enjoy wherever they are, be that at our iconic Knightsbridge store, online or through our remote shopping services. “Harrods has never been afraid of adapting to suit the changing needs of our customers, and we hope that bringing our sale forwards will give our clients all over the world an opportunity to enjoy the magic of Harrods at Christmas for longer.”

Harrods is one of London’s largest retail emporium’s operating a seven-storey building has with one million square feet of floorspace. The sale will run throughout the festive season and into January.