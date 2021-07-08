Harrods links with My Wardrobe HQ to launch rental service

Iconic British department store Harrods has become the latest retailer to try its hand at a fashion rental service.

The company has teamed up with rental platform My Wardrobe HQ to offer its customers the opportunity to rent fashion both online from MWHQ’s website as well as from a dedicated pop-up at Harrods’ Knightsbridge store, WWD reports.

Shoppers will be able to rent pieces for either four, seven, 10 or 14 days.

Harrods said the pop-up will stock a “highly curated” selection of formal and event pieces as consumers gear up to return to in-person social events after a year of on-and-off lockdowns.

It comes ahead of England’s much-anticipated ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19 - when almost all remaining Covid restrictions are to be lifted, including for big events like weddings.

Harrods to offer fashion rentals

It is the latest in a number of sustainable initiatives launched by Harrods as it explores new circular business models. The company last year announced a partnership with London-based after-care service The Restory to offer repairs for its customers.

This latest link-up with My Wardrobe HQ was spearheaded by Harrods’ fashion director Lydia King, who told WWD the partnership will give a new life to “spectacular collections and stand-out pieces that haven’t had the chance to be seen or celebrated” during the pandemic.

“I am so proud to present the edit that we have curated, a collection of dresses that can be effortlessly styled for any occasion,” King said. “Our fashion customers have more weddings, birthdays and other celebrations than ever before, and the joy of event dressing is back.”

MWHQ co-founder Sacha Newall said the partnership will “maximize the audience for those items and ensure that they remain in circulation for as long as possible. This is where sustainability and fantasy become one”.