Harry Rosen to make 50 million dollar investment into retail network

Men’s retailer Harry Rosen has announced a 50 million dollar investment into its store network and strategy as it looks to transform its existing retail concept across Canadian turf.

Over the next five years, the company will carry out a series of store refreshes, starting with the renovation of its 13,000 square foot location at West Edmonton Mall in 2024 and continuing with the opening of a 16,000 square foot space in Vancouver’s Oakridge Park.

Each of the brand’s stores will take on a new concept designed to optimise client experience and interaction, with an interior inspired by tailoring.

Among its plans is the further relocation of Harry Rosen’s flagship store in retail shopping destination Yorkville to a three-storey 38,000 square foot space, set to open spring 2026.

In a release, the company said this “forward-looking” store strategy comes after investing heavily into its digital experiences over the past five years, through which it grew its e-commerce footprint and integrated in-store associate selling tools to drive 10 percent of its online business.

In a statement, Larry Rosen, chairman and CEO of Harry Rosen Inc., said: "Since my father opened the Bloor St. doors in 1970, and our current flagship in 1987, Harry Rosen has developed such a deep connection to the Yorkville neighbourhood.

"We are very excited to continue pushing our legacy forward by positioning our most important, innovative, and immersive flagship at the centre of the Canadian luxury and fashion space."