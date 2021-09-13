Harvey Nichols launches kidswear resale initiative

After launching a childrenswear department at the beginning of the summer, luxury department store Harvey Nichols is now offering a resale drop-off point for pre-loved kids’ clothing.

The British retailer has linked up with second-hand childrenswear marketplace Kids o’Clock for the new service, which will see Harvey Nichols customers receive vouchers of 20 pounds for dropping off garments.

The items will then be collected and re-sold globally from the Kids o’Clock website.

Harvey Nichols fashion director Laura Larbalestier said the new initiative provides customers with “a sustainable solution for pre-loved children’s clothing that closes the fashion circle”.

She continued: “Not only does it extend the life of items that are all-too-quickly grown out of, but a percentage of proceeds is given to charity and anyone donating a bag of clothes will receive a kidswear voucher to spend in-store.”

The news comes a month after Harvey Nichols announced its first re-commerce offering after teaming up with resale company Reflaunt.