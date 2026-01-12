Harvey Nichols to upgrade loyalty programme as part of transformation efforts

British department store Harvey Nichols has said it will be upgrading its loyalty programme as part of wider transformation efforts. In a statement to FashionUnited, the company said it was enacting the shift to “align with our new creative direction and the way our customers engage with us”.

Among the changes, the programme will undertake a refreshed visual identity alongside an updated tier structure, which, instead of utilising selectable benefits, will set benefits by tier. The new tier system, due to roll out late January 2026, will see Tier 1 members earn two points for every one pound spent, up from the prior one point.

With these shifts, Harvey Nichols is extending its transformation strategy to more parts of its business. Last year, the company had already applied changes to its retail network, namely with the revamp of its Knightsbridge flagship store, where it set out to create a more experiential luxury destination that merged art and fashion.

Similarly, the new loyalty scheme is “designed to deliver a clearer and more consistent experience”, while responding to customer feedback, its statement noted. By increasing benefits for tier 1 members, the retailer is “allowing our customers to be better rewarded from the outset of their membership”.