Hidesign launches East India leather bags

Pondicherry-based premium leather goods maker Hidesign has launched a line of bags and accessories women made with East India leather. The collection, aimed at both men and women uses leather with natural vegetable tanning method to produce natural hued bags in simple designs. Hidesign is dedicated to continue innovation with the East India leather industry to help to keep it alive.

Leather from East India grew in popularity in the 1800s as it was retailed by the British East India Company and produced using a traditional vegetable tanning process. Leather from the region came to be regarded as some of the highest quality in the world and, although the industry took a hit with the rise of chemically tanned leather, its registration under the Geographical Indications of India in 2008 sparked a revival. Hidesign hopes to continue this revival with its new product line. The collection has been launched in Hidesign stores across India as well as on the brand’s e-commerce store.

Founded in 1978, Hidesign is known for bags, sunglasses, and footwear. It has a luxury range Atelier Hidesign made from ostrich and deer leather. New colors and designs will be added to the existing women’s range and a men’s range will be launched.