Hidesign to double the number of airport outlets

Hidesign is looking to add more airport stores. The Pondicherry-based premium leather goods maker currently has around eight outlets at airports and doubling that number in the next four months.

A typical 400 to 550 square feet outlet at an airport entails an investment of around Rs 1.2 crores it also gives the company higher sales. The brand also plans to open outlets at international airports which are heavily used by Indians in transit. These include airports in the Gulf, Europe, Nairobi and Colombo. In all Hidesign currently has 74 outlets. More will be opened at Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Pune.

Hidesign aims to triple revenues by 2021 by expanding its network especially outside India. The company had revenues of Rs 100 crores and a profit of Rs 2.4 crores in financial year 2016.

An extensive range of classic small leather goods and a constantly changing range of fashion accessories complement the handbags. Hidesign’s ranges of classic and casual belts are made out of full grain cowhide and solid brass buckles.

Hidesign operates stores in several countries around the world and in India. The Pondicherry factory was established in 1990. In 1997, Hidesign opened its first international store in Moscow. Followed by entering emerging markets of South Africa, South and South East Asia in 1998, and finally in 1999, it entered India.