Hidesign to open six new outlets

Hidesign is looking to triple revenues by 2021. The company reported a revenue of Rs 100 crores and a profit of Rs 2.4 crores in financial year 2016. It plans to open six new outlets at airports in the next two months. These will be three new stores in Delhi and three new in Kolkata. Hidesign is a Pondicherry-based premium leather goods maker. India accounts for 80 per cent of Hidesign’s revenue.The company currently operates 74 stores in India, of which 10 are located at airports.

Hidesign expanded into six new markets last year, including Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Canada. The company is also aiming at doubling its international business, which currently contributes 20 per cent to the company’s revenue, with the remaining 80 per cent coming from the domestic business.

Hidesign operates stores in several countries around the world and in India. The Pondicherry factory was established in 1990. In 1997, Hidesign opened its first international store in Moscow. Followed by entry into emerging markets of South Africa, South and South East Asia in 1998, and finally in 1999, it entered India.

An extensive range of classic small leather goods and a constantly changing range of fashion accessories complement the handbags. Hidesign’s ranges of classic and casual belts are made out of full grain cowhide and solid brass buckles.