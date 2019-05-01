Highsnobiety to partner with Prada in upcoming e-commerce platform

Streetwear-focused online publication Highsnobiety is set to launch its long-awaited e-commerce platform on May 22 with an exclusive partnership to carry Linea Rossa by Prada, a sportswear line first released in the 1990s and relaunched last year, Business of Fashion reports.

According to Highsnobiety founder David Fischer, cited in the article, the webshop will have new arrivals each week, most of them exclusive collaborations -- which comes as no surprise considering Highsnobiety is one of the main enthusiasts of drop culture . In fact, Fischer is confident in the model that he expects the e-commerce platform to make up half of the company’s total operations in three to five years. He also intends to launch Highsnobiety’s own label.

Founded in 2005 as a blog, Highsnobiety now has over nine million unique visitors monthly. The company raised 8.5 million US dollars (approximately 6.5 million pounds) last year in a series A funding round led by London-based venture firm Felix Capital.