Hoka opens first ever retail store in Europe

Footwear specialist Hoka has unveiled its first ever retail store in Europe, located at London’s Covent Garden, where a full line of footwear, apparel and accessories are now housed.

Described as a “community-fuelled space”, the site is also home to an immersive brand experience on the lower ground floor, where Hoka ambassadors will be on hand to host yoga classes, wellness services, equipment repair, local events, educational talks, workshops and panel discussions.

A new design concept for the brand is further present in the store’s interior, which brings together modern design with elements that reflect Hoka’s heritage, seen in the use of interactive displays centred around the idea of movement and motion.

Hoka Covent Garden store. Credits: Hoka.

To kick off events, Hoka is preparing to launch a run club starting October 11, where runners of all abilities will be able to test the brand’s shoes and meet athletes, among other things.

In a release, Stefano Caroti, chief commercial officer of Hoka’s parent company Deckers Brands, highlighted the importance of the store opening, stating: “London is arguably the most influential athletic lifestyle footwear market in the world and is a critically important market for us.

“It is imperative that we double down in London and develop marketplace strategy across performance and lifestyle to strengthen our presence in this key city.”