Hollister unveils London store in Soho

Hollister has unveiled a new store in London’s Soho, housing the brand’s range of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories.

The space looks to tailor to the Gen-Z customer group, a generation that Hollister is increasingly targeting through its updated brand positioning, which it said was reflected in the new store location.

The store is in addition to the brand’s existing one Regent's Street.

It comes as Abercrombie & Fitch Co., the parent company of Hollister, looks to expand the UK retail footprint of its portfolio brands, having recently opened its first standalone store for Gilly Hicks.

The group also revealed that it would be opening a second Hollister store in Liverpool, with details set to be revealed at a later date.

In a release, Jonathan Steinitz, managing director EMEA, said: “We are thrilled to be opening a new Hollister store on Foubert’s Place in London’s iconic Soho neighbourhood.

“This new location welcomes local London customers and tourists alike with a brightly coloured storefront and an inviting interior that brings the product assortment to life against a backdrop of cool blue and white tones with warm wood fixtures and textured walls.

“With an easy-to-shop layout, this store concept provides a seamless omnichannel experience with a central click-and-collect area in addition to offering order-in-store and same-day delivery capabilities.”

To celebrate the launch, the brand will be hosting an event for consumers on May 18 where they can opt to personalise Hollister cargo pants by London-based illustrator Jasmin Sehra.