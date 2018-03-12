Hong Kong brand Mujosh moves into U.S. markets with new storefronts

Hong Kong-based eyewear label Mujosh just announced its first move into the U.S. market. The brand opened stores at Stoneridge Mall and Westfield in San Francisco and one store at Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles.

The stores opened last month and this month debuting Mujosh's retail move into the country. The retail influx shows a significant time for the brand, as Mujosh continues to proceed with global business expansion. The eyewear brand is determined to move into the U.S. market and introduce a new brand concept to its culture, according to a press release from Mujosh. The stores will showcase Mujosh's newly launched 2018 eyewear collection developed from in-house designers from Hong Kong, Mainland China and Korea. The collection will include avant-garde and classic designs for U.S. customers.

Established in 2010, the high-fashion eyewear brand has expanded in retail with over 800 specialty stores. These store are located in high-end malls and department stores includnig Hong Kong, Singapore, Mainland China, Taiwai, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Malaysia, and Canada. Now with these three new stores, Mujosh will be able to test the waters with its U.S. customers. It'll be interesting to see how the innovative brand fares in the West Coast market.