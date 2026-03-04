House of Fraser rebands to Frasers in premium retail push

Frasers Group’s flagship retailer House of Fraser is undergoing a rebrand as it pursues a rejuvenated positioning in the retail market. The group has renamed the department store chain to ‘Frasers’, reflecting a continued pivot towards establishing a more premium fashion and lifestyle experience.

According to a press release, the rebrand builds on House of Fraser’s heritage to reimagine the traditional department store, creating a “go-to, one-stop-shop lifestyle destination”. The retailer currently operates more than 10 sites across the UK and Ireland, including in Dublin, Gateshead, Dundee and Sheffield.

To celebrate, Frasers has partnered with television presenter Cat Deeley, who has been named the face of its spring 2026 collection and has curated a 100-piece edit due to launch March 9. The product selection, spanning multiple categories including womenswear, footwear and home, features pieces from brands like Barbour, Ralph Lauren, Coach and Tommy Hilfiger, underlining the shift towards a premium identity.

Frasers partners with Cat Deeley on rebrand. Credits: Frasers Group.

In a statement, David Epstein, chief brand partnerships officer for Frasers Group, said the reintroduction of Frasers was a “defining moment” and “another meaningful step in elevating our premium retail vision”. “This rebrand is more than a new name, it’s about creating a destination that brings together the best in fashion, lifestyle and beauty for the modern customer – from Coach and Ralph Lauren to Charlotte Tilbury and more,” Epstein continued.

Frasers Group has been rolling out a group-wide Elevation Strategy since as far back as 2017, when it first acquired a majority stake in luxury fashion retailer Flannels. It expanded its efforts by shifting from a focus on discount sporting goods to undertake its current name and accelerated the strategy under CEO Michael Murray, who took up the helm in 2022. Its focus has primarily been on unlocking opportunities in the global luxury market by snapping up stakes in leading international names like Hugo Boss and Mulberry.