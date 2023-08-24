House of Fraser to shutter two more locations

Frasers Group has reportedly confirmed that two of its House of Fraser locations are set to close in the coming month, one of which is to do so next week.

The retailer is preparing to shutter its Solihull space on August 28, while its store in Guildford is also planning to close its doors on September 30.

According to various media reports, reduction signs could be seen in the windows of the Solihull location earlier in the summer, yet the company had not released an exact date for the store’s closure.

Now, Birmingham Live has reported that there were “empty floors” and “vast spaces” at the location where display units once stood.

A spokesperson for Frasers told the media outlet: “It is with regret that we announce House of Fraser Solihull will be closing on August 28, 2023.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication. Where possible, we are committed to finding new roles within the group for staff.”

The latest closures come as Frasers continues to whittle down House of Fraser’s store network, a strategy it began to implement following its rescue of the retailer in 2018 after it fell into administration.

Since then, the company has nearly halved House of Frasers store numbers, cutting its network from 59 to 31, with eight stores having already shut in the past year.

Previous store closures have been seen in the likes of London, Leeds, High Wycombe, Huddersfield and Norwich.