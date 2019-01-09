House of Masaba forays into menswear, launches maiden collection

House of Masaba has launched its first menswear collection after hinting for months. Masaba Gupta had been teasing customers for months on social media by posting several photos of Bollywood celebrities wearing menswear by her label House of Masaba. Her first menswear offerings were modeled by Roshan Abbas and Pablo Naranjo Agular.

In the line’s inaugural photo shoot, Abbas is styled in a light blue and gold ensemble as well as a baby pink suit with grey bandhgala with the brand’s signature gold kalash print. Agular wears a denim kurta with a rustic comb print on and a silver on black rabbit print kurta.

The brand also launched its Chennai flagship store on January 2. Planned since 2018, the store opened on the city’s Khadi Nawaz Khan Road and houses the brand’s entire product lines.