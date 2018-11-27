House of Masaba opens first flagship store in Chennai

House of Masaba will open its seventh flagship store in India. The brand will open its first flagship store in Chennai this December as Masaba Gupta’s brand takes its festive collection on tour in India’s metros. Gupta showcased her latest collection in Kolkata on November 24 as a part of the ‘Shaadi by Marriott’ fashion event in the city. The brand took the occasion to showcase its first ever bridal collection that Gupta first revealed with a tongue in cheek photoshoot at an Indian district marriage office.

Prior to Kolkata, Gupta took her brand to Indore on November 17 for a pop-up shopping event at the Samara, a formula that has proved highly successful for the brand. Gupta has taken her collections around the world this year with pop-up shops in countries including the US, Canada, the UK, Thailand, and Singapore to name but a few. Masaba Gupta founded House of Masaba in July 2009. The brand now has six flagship stores in Juhu and Palladium in Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram.