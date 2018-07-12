House of Masaba opens flagship in Delhi

Designer store House of Masaba has expanded its presence in the national capital by opening its third exclusive store at Defence Colony, New Delhi. Previously, the brand was available at a number of multi-brand boutiques including Ogaan and Kayra with a limited collection but now the brand retails its full collection from its new flagship store. House of Masaba also has flagship stores in Pune and Mumbai.

The store is ornamented with Gupta’s signature eclectic modern take on traditional Indian design. The walls are decorated with cow plaques in the same design as those printed on garments from Gupta’s current collection. The white walls contrast Gupta’s vibrantly hued designs and furniture is art deco inspired. Plants add a natural feel to the shop, as do the hardwood floors.

The brand, launched in July, 2009, also has flagship stores, in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram and is available in boutiques across India as well as online through its dedicated e-commerce store. Recent releases by the brand include the “Nile Croc” print and “Fes”, the “Burning Garden” print.