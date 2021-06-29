Hugo Boss opens first flagship store in Ginza, Tokyo

German label Hugo Boss has opened the doors of its first Boss flagship store in Japan at Ginza, Tokyo’s popular high-fashion shopping hub.

The two-floor store spans a total of 480 square metres and carries the brand’s full-line up of products and collections for both men and women as well as the exclusive Boss Made To Measure tailoring offer.

The store features the brand’s latest interior concept including white suspended back wall panels that give the impression of a floating wall, and freestanding furniture with cubic and solid shapes.

The store also features integrated digital media walls on the façade and in the store which show branded content as well as the latest videos and campaign footage.

A dedicated capsule collection featuring a unique print will be available exclusively in Japan to mark the opening of the new store and will include hoodies, shirts, shorts and slides for a limited time only.