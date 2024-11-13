Hurr and Rat & Boa open rental pop-up in Selfridges

Rental platform Hurr has partnered with womenswear brand Rat & Boa to open a short-term pop-up in Selfridges.

From November 13 to 16, customers will be able to visit Hurr’s existing space in Selfridges to rent an edited collection of signature Rat & Boa statement dresses.

The line will be available to rent from a day rate of eight pounds and, following the pop-up, will become available to rent via Hurr’s own website.

Next to offering rental, this notably marks the first time the contemporary brand has operated a physical retail presence.

In a release, Sophie Devlin, fashion director and head of partnerships at Hurr, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Rat & Boa for this unique rental collaboration, which will bring their signature style to a whole new audience.

“Our partnership not only expands our curated selection of high-quality, sustainable fashion but also marks an exciting step towards making rental fashion a mainstream option for high-end, everyday wear.

“We can’t wait for our customers to experience this exclusive collection at Selfridges, and we’re excited to continue offering these pieces online after the pop-up closes.”