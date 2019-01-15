Hyderabad-based sari brand Mandir expands retail

Mandir, the Hyderabad-based sari brand opened its second store in the city to expand its array of traditional wear. The brand’s first store in the city’s Banjara Hills, has been running for several years and has been revamped recently with new product lines and décor. The brand, which calls itself “The wedding specialist” mainly retails saris but also features kurtas, jackets, lehengas, blouses, and accessories. The sari selection is expansive and includes daywear saris in linen as well as opulent pieces intended for formal wear and weddings. Patan patolas, pure kanchivarams, uppadas, handmade paitnis, and gadwalls all feature in store alongside more minimalist offerings.

The brand’s latest, festive collection was also launched in store and includes rich hued saris from heavy textiles designed for the winter season. The store also caters to trousseau purchases and customisation for weddings. Mandir falls in the mid-section of the market alongside other traditional were retailers such as Biba.