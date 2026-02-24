IKKS declared bankrupt in Belgium: dozens of jobs at risk

The Belgian subsidiary of the French fashion brand IKKS was declared bankrupt at the beginning of February by the French-speaking Commercial Court of Brussels. The bankruptcy affects around ten of its own stores and puts dozens of jobs at risk, reports business newspaper L’Echo.

IKKS is a French premium fashion brand active in several European markets. This exclusively concerns the Belgian retail operations; the brand's franchise stores are not part of the proceedings and will remain open.

This includes company-owned stores in Antwerp, Brussels, Knokke, Liège, Louvain-la-Neuve, Waterloo and Woluwe, as well as the outlet stores in Maasmechelen and Messancy and the shop-in-shops at Inno, according to L’Echo.

The bankruptcy of the Belgian retail branch comes shortly after the acquisition of the French group. The Commercial Court in Paris approved the bid from Santiago Cucci and Michaël Benabou at the end of 2025, saving 546 out of 1,094 jobs and 119 points of sale in France.

The Belgian operations were not part of that acquisition. As FashionUnited previously reported, Vincent Redrado of DNG – The Consumer Consulting Firm pointed to structural challenges within the group's business model.