Imara opens Mumbai outlet

Ethnic fusion fashion label Imara, designed by Shraddha Kapoor, has opened a standalone store in Mumbai. There are now nine exclusive Imara outlets in India with plans to expand to other cities in the country.

The boutique covers 835 sq ft and stocks Imara’s latest spring/summer 2017 collection -- a mix of ethnic and contemporary women's designs that appeal to a younger market.

The store design boasts white walls and wooden flooring with warm lighting and wooden fixtures to match the natural aesthetic inside and allow the colorful garments to pop.

Imara makes up part of Universal Sportsbiz’s fashion apparel portfolio. Imara is a contemporary rendition of the conventional. It offers a refreshing take on fashion, for the young and stylish Indian woman.

The clothing line is designed by Shraddha Kapoor. The collection revolves around fantasy with the actress taking on Thumbelina and Little Red Riding Hood in the ad campaigns. The popular fairy tale characters are Indianised in Shraddha's avatar. Priced between Rs 799 to Rs 3,999, the clothing line has been designed by Shraddha in collaboration with artisans from Universal Sportsbiz.

Fusion ethnic wear brands are for the uber cool Indian girl who loves to explore and experiment. They offer indo-western silhouettes and have an eclectic vibe of colors, fabrics and designs.