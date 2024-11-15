In Pictures: A look inside Jacquemus' new London store

French luxury brand Jacquemus has opened the doors to its new London boutique today, bringing customers into a Mediterranean-like atmosphere within a traditional Victorian building on New Bond Street, Mayfair.

The interior of the store has been designed in collaboration with Oma, which contributed to the four storey space spanning a total of 332 square metres. The experience already begins on the street outside, however, where it is possible to view a neoclassical stone exterior with a bas-relief frieze by sculptor Alexander Stoddart.

Jacquemus London store. Credits: Jacquemus / @billaltaright.

The contemporary vision then moves inside and into an open-plan layout on the ground floor, where tiered wall displays and curving walls house bags, leather goods and accessories. Such shaping extends into the upper floors, which begin with an entire section dedicated to menswear before moving into womenswear one storey up.

The uppermost level belongs to a private VIP salon which can be accessed via a separate entrance, and comes completely rounded, intending to evoke a cocoon-like effect.

Jacquemus’ intention is to allude to the brand’s birthplace of Provence, as seen in the use of materials like textured white stucco, natural beige stone and iron racks and railings. The space further incorporates signature brand elements, such as a banana yellow hue and a slew of artwork curated by founder Simon Porte Jacquemus.

