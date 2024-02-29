In Pictures: A look into Burberry’s new Paris store

British luxury brand Burberry has unveiled a new store location in Paris that looks to reflect the label’s refreshed creative vision under the direction of Daniel Lee.

Spanning two floors, the store houses a selection of pieces from Burberry’s spring/summer 2024 collections, including both menswear and womenswear as well as a number of accessories.

The emphasis, however, is on the store layout itself, where much of the inspiration can be attributed to the brand’s newly rejuvenated Equestrian Knight Design (EKD) logo, which has taken a front seat in Lee’s recent campaigns.

Elements of the EKD can be seen in the windows of the store, where a horse and shield have been reimagined through installations, as well as various store fixtures, such as sculptural furnishings and a mosaic flooring.

Take a look at the store here:

Burberry's new Paris store. Credits: Burberry.

