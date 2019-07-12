In pictures: Burberry debuts new retail concept in 14 stores

Burberry is updating its stores to better reflect the label’s new creative vision and repositioning strategy under Riccardo Tisci. Fourteen Burberry stores have gone through architectural and visual changes, including the Regent Street and Bond Street flagships in London and the store on 57th Street in New York.

In addition, Burberry wants to enhance customer service in 50 of its top stores by implementing a new training program to improve front and back of house capabilities.

A number of Burberry stores worldwide will also be equipped with enhanced digital tools for the staff. Finally, the company intends to hold regional leadership conferences to “better align skills globally” and continuously improve its customer service.

Tisci joined Burberry in 2018. He’s tasked with refreshing the image of the British label best known for the trench coats and signature tartan print. Since then, Burberry has received a new logo and monogram, launched streetwear pieces and experimented with monthly product drops on Instagram and WeChat.

Pictures: courtesy of Burberry