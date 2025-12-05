In pictures: G-Star introduces new store concept

Denim brand G-Star has debuted a new store concept in Ghent. The brand calls the new concept “a modern canvas for premium denim”, according to a company statement.

The brand describes the store as “functional, architectural, artistic and anchored in denim expertise”. Inspiration was drawn from the G-Star headquarters in Amsterdam. The space features concrete elements, brushed aluminium and green accents, with finishes made from recycled paper and a fibreglass wall.

The store includes a denim bar featuring the full denim range. Additionally, the concept uses fewer static mannequins. The collection is instead showcased on digital screens, allowing products to be seen in motion.

New store concept for G-Star

“This new concept reflects the essence of who we are: design-driven, with a constant focus on advancing denim. It is a space where the product speaks for itself and customers can experience denim in its purest form,” said Gwenda van Vliet, chief brand officer of G-Star.

G-Star's previous store concept was very clean with a lot of white. The concept in Ghent is much warmer and feels more intimate.

G-Star chose Ghent for the global launch of this new concept because the city is home to one of the brand's strongest communities.

G-Star store in Ghent. Credits: G-Star

G-Star introduces its new store concept in Ghent. Credits: G-Star

G-Star store in Ghent. Credits: G-Star

G-Star store in Ghent. Credits: G-Star

The fitting rooms in the G-Star store in Ghent. Credits: G-Star