In Pictures: Guess Jeans opens first Asian flagship store in Tokyo

Guess Jeans has opened its first Asian flagship store in the fashion-centric neighbourhood of Harajuku, Tokyo. The opening of the four-storey location comes as part of wider expansion plans in Japan, currently being led by director of new business, Nicolai Marciano.

To celebrate this next phase of global expansion, a series of local events celebrate both the store’s launch and the community Guess Jeans wishes to build around the brand. Among these is ‘The Next 40 Years of Denim’ exhibition and a ‘Gift Shop with Friends’ pop-up experience, curated by Guess collaborator Verdy.

Guess Jeans opens first Asian flagship store in Tokyo. Credits: Guess Jeans.

The exhibition, which has previously travelled to other regions in which Guess Jeans operates, is being held at the Yodobashi Building J6 and is open to the public until July 12. Over two-storeys, the brand’s denim legacy is explored through an immersive experience.

The Verdy pop-up, meanwhile, continues to amplify Guess Jeans’ “artistic narrative globally”, a press release stated. Verdy, a Japanese graphic artist, curated the pop-up, located in the basement of the Harajuku store, and has included exclusive products designed by himself alongside pieces by local brands.

Hailed as “the beginning of a new era for the brand”, the Tokyo flagship continues the ongoing roll out of Guess Jeans, which was first launched by Marciano in early 2024. The brand, pitted as a “sustainable” denim label, was unveiled during Florentine tradeshow Pitti Uomo and puts a particular emphasis on denim innovations, which dictate much of its designs.

