In Pictures: Inside Asos' first US pop-up store in New York

Asos is venturing further over the Atlantic. Over the weekend, the British e-tailer inaugurated its first-ever US pop-up store in New York City, which it will temporarily call home until June 22.

Located at 120 Wooster Street, SoHo, the ‘Summer, Styled by Asos’ pop-up features an edit of the brand’s SS25 collection for women and men over two floors. The assortment also includes e-commerce collections, exclusive drops, seasonal pieces and a curated selection of Asos-owned and partner brand goods.

In the pop-up, which was launched via an event on June 13, customers will further be able to access a digital shopping experience, allowing them to browse and order from Asos’ online store.

Asos New York pop-up store. Credits: BFA.

The initiative intends to underline Asos’ wider commitment to the US, where it has been focused on driving sales in the wake of poor performance. For the first half of FY25, the company reported a 28 percent YoY decrease in total sales, which Asos said reflected the “annualisation of initiatives targeting improved profitability in the region”.

In the second half of the year, however, things are expected to improve. According to Asos’ latest financial report, there has been a strong early response to changes in the e-tailer’s global distribution model and, from this period, a full hybrid US model will be in operation, including a smaller, more flexible local site and the rollout of partner fulfillment.

The pop-up store is just another element of Asos zoning in on the US market, and as such kicks off what the company said would be a “series of retail experience” reflecting this focus. The New York City event is to, therefore, be the fist of several activations rolling out across key cities in the US, with more locations on the horizon throughout 2025.

