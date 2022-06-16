In Pictures: Inside Asos x Nordstrom’s first LA and NYC stores

Following the establishment of Asos and Nordstrom’s joint venture, back in July 2021, the duo has now revealed their first physical stores located in Los Angeles and New York City.

The partnership between the two included a minority interest investment by the US-based retailer in Asos-owned brands, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.

At the time, the two retailer’s said the joint venture would aid in the growth of both the companies as well as bringing Asos products to Nordstrom’s e-commerce platform and select stores.

When the launch was announced, Asos said in a release: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Nordstrom, which is a perfect fit for a number of our Asos brands and will allow us to accelerate the delivery of our strategy in North America.

“Asos is all about giving our customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be and feel their best, and Nordstrom felt like a tailor-made partner to help us do that.”

The launch of the two co-branded stores includes items for a variety of Asos brands, as well as Nike, Levi’s and other vintage partners.

Shoppers will be able to purchase both men and women collections at both the locations.

The Grove Nordstrom, LA

Image: Asos x Nordstrom at The Grove, LA

Image: Asos x Nordstrom at The Grove, LA

Image: Asos x Nordstrom at The Grove, LA

Image: Asos x Nordstrom at The Grove, LA

Nordstrom, New York City

Image: Asos x Nordstrom, New York City