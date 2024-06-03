In Pictures: Italy's Del Core opens first US-based store

Milanese fashion house Del Core has unveiled its first US store located in New York’s Upper East Side as a continuation of the expansion of its global retail presence.

Based on Madison Avenue, the store itself spans three floors over a total of 702 square metres, with the fourth floor housing a showroom and press office.

Creative director Daniel Del Core is behind the design of the boutique, which is described by the brand to be “at once a living organism and a sci-fi lab full of surprises”.

Del Core New York store on Madison Avenue. Credits: Del Core.

As such, the first floor incorporates highly sculptural elements, such as a “totemic cylinder” in which the changing rooms reside that rises up to a circular mezzanine where the brand’s ready-to-wear collection is located.

Del Core New York store on Madison Avenue. Credits: Del Core.

Here, furniture in marble and black-lacquered elm trees are laid out, some resembling moss-covered rocks and natural landscapes.

The third floor, meanwhile, takes on a different form, being entirely dedicated to Del Core’s couture line. Alongside mirror panelled furniture and green marble walls is the space’s changing room which offers guests a “luxury suite” for custom-made experiences.

In a release, Daniel Del Core said: "Preciousness and wonder are what I am after. This opening is a new step in our expansion. We are now ready to play in New York, in one of luxury shopping's main areas, in a way that embodies the values we stand for.”

Del Core New York store on Madison Avenue. Credits: Del Core.

Del Core New York store on Madison Avenue. Credits: Del Core.

Del Core New York store on Madison Avenue. Credits: Del Core.

Del Core New York store on Madison Avenue. Credits: Del Core.