In pictures: JW Anderson opens flagship store in London's Soho

British fashion label JW Anderson has opened its first flagship store in Soho, London.

The two-floor 1300-square-foot space carries the brand’s entire range of products including menswear, womenswear, small leather goods, shoes, handbags, accessories and special collaboration products such as its recently unveiled line for Moncler Genius .

The store spans two addresses on the corner of Brewer and Wardour Street - part of a building constructed in the Victorian era. The Wardour Street space is a light and airy high-ceiling exhibition-like space with bright floors and modular aluminium shelving. It will showcase special collaborations and projects from the brand.

The Brewer Street side has been inspired by Saville Row tailor’s shops, with faux wood veneer on the walls and furniture, cabinets featuring interior pops of colour, brass trim and subtle JWA Anchor Logo details. On the lower level, thick cream-coloured, fluffy carpeting is surrounded by hanging fabrics in similar hues.

JW Anderson has a long history of championing diversity and queer culture through his approach to non-binary fashion, making Soho, with its diverse local and tourist populations, a natural location for the brand’s first flagship.

“Ever since I moved to London from Northern Ireland I have been in love with Soho. There is an incredible energy in the area. It feels quintessentially London to me,” founder and creative director of the label Jonathan Anderson said in a statement.