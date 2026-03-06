In Pictures: Khaite unveils spring pop-up at Selfridges

US luxury label Khaite has unveiled a new pop-up experience at Selfridges spotlighting its spring 2026 collection. Running from March 2 to May 28, the installation intends to welcome customers into an “immersive landscape”, reflecting the collection’s concept of “movement, tension, and transformation”.

Situated in the London department store’s Atrium on the second floor, the retail space looks to mirror the mythology of the American West, evident in environmental juxtapositions, such as a matte black material reminiscent of an asphalt highway which sits alongside neon illuminations.

Khaite unveils spring pop-up at Selfridges. Credits: Khaite.

The area offers a number of categories from ready-to-wear and footwear to handbags, each sitting within a space that balances hard and soft elements, “a core brand code” a press release explained.

The shop-in-shop reflects a continued expansion of Khaite’s retail presence in key international markets. For its brick-and-mortar rollout, the brand has largely focused on its home region of the US, with flagships in New York and plans for further locations in Dallas and Los Angeles.

In contrast, for the UK market it has retained a physical presence through wholesale partners and a permanent shop-in-shop in Harrods’ London store. This latest temporary opening in Selfridges therefore brings Khaite’s point of view to a wider audience as it continues to evolve its expression of American luxury.

