In pictures: Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up in London

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has opened a pop-up store in London to mark the 20th Anniversary of its collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Located at 39 Brewer Street, Soho, the Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up until February 9 will feature a re-edition of the collection with more than 200 pieces.

Curated over two floors, the black and pink colour-blocked space has been inspired by the world-famous Tokyo modular hotels and offers a hybrid of retail and immersive design showcasing the full Louis Vuitton x Murakami product offering, as well as an archival module boasting pieces from the original collections, a vending machine with special, collectable gifts, a café, and a ‘care and repair’ station.

Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up in London Credits: Louis Vuitton

The original collection under creative director Marc Jacobs was feted as an unprecedented marriage of art and fashion, and the re-edition pays homage to the joy and originality, with the colourful monogram emblazoned on everything from trunks and bags to trainers, keyrings, hair clips, and even a skateboard.

Highlights from the pop-up include a vending machine, where following a purchase, shoppers receive Murakami-designed tokens that can be used to win prizes, including a Takashi Murakami Flower Go Walk portable game, exclusive limited-edition LV x Murakami stickers, and LV x Murakami trading cards.

Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up in London Credits: Louis Vuitton

Visitors can also watch two original Superflat movies, digitally enhanced for 2025, in a designated film space, complete with Murakami flower cushions to relax on. There is also a café offering baked goods and drinks in specially printed cups and napkins with exclusive Louis Vuitton x Murakami designs.

Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up will also take place in New York City, Milan, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.