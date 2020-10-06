In pictures: Next opens first beauty halls

Next has opened the doors of its first new beauty concept stores at Intu Watford and Intu Milton Keynes.

It is the first of four new beauty concept stores the British retailer announced earlier this year amid plans to expand its beauty business - all of which will open before Christmas.

The new Intu store stocks a range of premium brands including premium brands including; Armani Beauty, Bare Minerals, Benefit, Bobbi Brown, Chanel, Clarins, Clinique, and Estee Lauder.

The stores will also stock the retailer’s Home and Lingerie collections.

The retailer currently sells over 250 beauty brands on its website and said it recognised an opportunity to develop an extensive premium beauty business after a successful online collaboration of Fabled by Marie Claire, which launched in 2018. Marie Claire was then acquired by Next in July 2019.

CEO Simon Wolfson said in a statement: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with existing and new beauty brand partners to create a new force in beauty retailing - bringing our Online business to life through premium store environments in some of the UK’s most important retail locations.”