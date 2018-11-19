In pictures: Nike’s new flagship store in New York

Innovation 000. One doesn’t need to look further than the store’s name to learn the importance of Nike’s new flagship in the heart of New York City. With six stories spanning over 68,000 square feet, the shop located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street has the largest concentration of Nike footwear anywhere in the world.

One of the store's most interesting features is the Nike Speed Shop, which occupies an entire floor. The space uses digital commerce data to stock its shelves. Re-stock is based on the community's favorites.

Similarly to other flagship stores opened elsewhere, DIY forms a great deal of Nike's New York location. “Nothing makes a product more personal than adding individual touches before you even carry it out of the store”, said the sportswear giant on its website. That’s why the new shop features not one, but two customization studios for its customers.

Those looking to guarantee good results can get expert advice at the Nike Expert Studio, where clients receive assistance in finding the right items and how to customize them in a way that best meets their needs.

But transformation is not only reserved for sneakers. At Nike NYC, aka Innovation 000, the store’s physical space can change at any moment too. On the Arena, the floor which showcases the label’s seasonal collections, tiles can be completely rearranged. “What if entire floors could shift at a moment’s notice?”, asked the brand on its website.

As usual, those who partake in Nike’s membership program, NikePlus, enjoy special advantages. In New York, they're able to reserve products via phone and have them held in an in-store locker for as long as they need. NikePlus members can also shop the looks showcased by the mannequins by scanning a code with their mobile phone. Their smartphones also allow them to checkout instantly at the stations provided throughout the retail space.

Pictures: Nike newsroom