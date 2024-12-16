In Pictures: Schuh unveils gender neutral format at new Westfield White City store

Footwear retailer Schuh has opened a new hybrid store at Westfield London White City, which has taken on a gender neutral format while catering to both adults and kids.

Throughout the 2,800 square metre space, the retailer intends to exhibit a shopping experience that encourages self-expression, as seen in a layout of brands and sportswear that blurs the lines of gender.

Much emphasis was further placed on technology, as evidenced by a “to-the-floor” conveyor installation that brings products directly from the stockroom to the shop floor, the first to be introduced to a Schuh store.

Schuh Westfield White City store. Credits: Schuh.

Accessibility was also put to the forefront, with Schuh stating that its staff had been given disability training and autism awareness training to support neurodiverse and disabled customers.

To celebrate the opening, Schuh introduced a number of in-store experiences including a multi-sensory installation designed in partnership with sportswear brand, Asics, which uses ambient sounds, fragrances and lighting in an activation displaying a selection of sneakers.

The new store brings Schuh’s London footprint to six and its total store estate to 124, reflecting the brand’s ongoing retail expansion and upgrade efforts.

Schuh Westfield White City store. Credits: Schuh.

Schuh Westfield White City store. Credits: Schuh.

Schuh Westfield White City store. Credits: Schuh.