In Pictures: Zara opens upsized Liverpool One store
Inditex-owned Zara has unveiled an upsized flagship store in Liverpool One. The 42,000 square foot space is a 55 percent increase of its former capacity, and will now house a larger selection of menswear, womenswear and childrenswear across its two floors.
In a release, Liverpool One said the flagship places the “customer experience at the forefront”, and further adopts the brand’s “latest innovative technologies such as self-service payment facilities”.
While for the shopping centre, Zara’s upsizing mirrors “all-time high” demand for retailers setting up shop in the location, for the brand, it comes as a part of Inditex’s wider investment plan spanning 2024/25.
Announced early last year, the 1.8 billion euro strategy outlined intentions to expand on the group’s logistics capabilities and promote sustainability qualities, alongside a store expansion plan to be carried out across its portfolio.
While at the time, an upsizing of its Liverpool location had not been announced, it was revealed that Zara was to open a new store in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
In Liverpool, meanwhile, the shopping centre welcomed a “milestone year for big-name signings” in 2024, with 2025 to be its “biggest year for openings yet”. A total of 22 brands have invested in their existing stores in the location, while a further 34 have newly committed to the site last year.