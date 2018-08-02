India Circus opens third store, this time in Chennai

India Circus has opened its third brand store in India in Chennai. The new store is designed to bring to life the rich Indian heritage with its contemporary Indian designs and elegant range of products across home décor, dining, fashion and accessories. The store’s decor renders the contemporary feel of a circus. The shoebox store of almost 700 sq. ft. is a linear cuboid with 16’ high walls, painted part white and part charcoal, the latter color continuing on the ceiling, which is a melee of layered services, all colored in charcoal too. Apart from the white track lights and suspended lights, the ceiling also houses suspended wallpaper frames and clusters of Moroccan lights.

Chennai has always been a key market for India Circus and is already among the top five markets for the brand in terms of online sales. The plan is to launch nine stores across major cities in India. With an all-Indian palette, India Circus constantly draws inspiration from both Mughal royalty as well as roadside chai while offering a diverse and distinct array of moods and tones, which represents contemporary India. Godrej has a 51 per cent stake in India Circus.