India one of the top six markets for Crocs

Crocs lists India as one of the fastest growing markets for the US casual footwear brand. Besides the US, the top five markets for the brand are: China, Japan, South Korea, Germany and India. The brand sells 55 million pairs of footwear every year.

In India, the brand sells through 90 exclusive stores, hundreds of multi-brand stores and also through e-com platforms. All the exclusive outlets in the country are franchisee run, and Crocs does not have any immediate plan to apply for single-brand retailing licence to open own stores.

The brand sees the Southern and Western Indian markets as bigger for the brand due to favorable climatic conditions. However, the Northern market is also picking up fast. A few years ago, Crocs tried to diversify from clogs into sandals and shoes. Today, clogs account for about 50 per cent of the company’s sales while sandals make up about a quarter. The company’s products are made in China and Vietnam through third-party manufacturers.