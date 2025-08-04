Indian brand Bonkers Corner announces UAE expansion

Mumbai-based apparel brand Bonkers Corner has announced its entry into the UAE market, marking its first international expansion. The move, which will be facilitated through a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce platform, signals the rising ambitions of India's new-age fashion entrepreneurs.

Founded by Shubham Gupta, the bootstrapped brand has built a strong presence in India with 15 physical stores and a thriving online community. “The UAE is one of the most vibrant and diverse fashion markets in the region, with online fashion sales projected to surpass $6.5 billion by 2027. We see a strong appetite here for culturally fluid, comfort-driven streetwear that speaks to self-expression and that’s exactly what Bonkers Corner offers. For us, this expansion is less about international reach and more about connecting with like-minded communities. We’ve grown by listening to our audience, and we’re bringing that same energy to the UAE,” said Shubham Gupta.

Bonkers Corner has distinguished itself in the Indian market by focusing on originality, accessibility, and a community-first approach, all without institutional funding. Its growth has been driven by quality, innovative design, and a loyal digital fanbase. The brand's success reflects a broader trend in Indian fashion, where bootstrapped labels are successfully building globally scalable business models.

The company's international plans extend beyond the UAE, with ambitions to explore other new geographies in the future. The brand intends to use its strong D2C foundation to experiment with pop-ups, exclusive drops, and cross-border community-building initiatives.