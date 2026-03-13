Indian design platform Ekke debuts with digital-first curation

Indian discovery platform Ekke has officially launched as a digital-first destination dedicated to contemporary Indian design. The platform integrates a curated selection of homegrown brands spanning menswear, womenswear, jewellery, and lifestyle objects, aiming to provide a refined perspective on modern Indian aesthetics.

In a market often defined by rapid trend cycles, Ekke adopts an intentional approach to retail. The platform presents design that is emotionally resonant and constructed to endure, merging various categories to reflect the overlapping nature of contemporary living.

The launch is supported by a visual campaign titled ‘The Timekeepers’, which was filmed within an abandoned industrial mill. This creative direction explores the concept of suspended time, positioning Indian craft practices within contemporary forms that resist specific temporal trends.

Roster includes over 100 designers

The debut edit features a cohesive line-up of more than 100 Indian designers and studios. The selection includes globally recognised names such as Saaksha & Kinni, Khanijo, Akhl Studios, Doodlage, Huemn, Bloni, Anurag Gupta, and Valliyan.

The platform also hosts culturally influential contemporary labels like Atbw, Bodements, Saphed, Behno, Khara Kapas, The Open Form, Ismail Plumber, 2112 Saldon, Gundi Studios, Jitender Sandhu, Kavith Sainani, and Tiger Marron. Additionally, design-led lifestyle studios such as Material Immaterial, Collect Klove, and Arjun Rathi are included in the offering.

Each brand was selected based on clarity of design language, material intelligence, and cultural relevance. The assortment ranges from textile-led fashion and experimental silhouettes to contemporary jewellery and home objects, representing a generation of Indian creativity that is rooted in craft yet globally attuned.

Strategic positioning in the luxury market

“Indian design is at a cultural turning point. It no longer needs validation through imitation or borrowed trends; it carries its own confidence today,” said Ekke co-founder Asmita Mehta. Mehta noted that a new generation of makers is reinterpreting craft and requires a specific space to be discovered on its own terms.

Co-founder Siddh Mehta identified a significant gap between the depth of Indian design talent and its digital presentation. The founders noted that the Indian customer has evolved to become more design-aware and globally exposed, seeking products that reflect both quality and identity.

By prioritising form, material, and longevity, Ekke intends to build a platform for approachable Indian luxury. The platform positions itself as a cultural destination for thoughtful living rather than a traditional marketplace, offering a contemporary and globally relevant way to engage with Indian design.